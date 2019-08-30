Johnny Braff’s legacy lives on through his music

–as legendary singer-songwriter dies at 82

THE relatives, friends, and fans of renowned Guyanese-born singer Johnny Critchlow Braithwaite, well-known as ‘Johnny Braff’, has received a message of condolence from President David Granger following the singer’s death earlier this week.

Braithwaite died at the age of 82 at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation after a brief illness.

He is famous for his hit song, “It Burns Inside”, which he recorded back in the 1970s.

President Granger had bestowed the national award, the Medal of Service, on Braithwaite last May.

Minister of Social Cohesion, with Responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton, has also joined in extending condolences to Braithwaite’s relatives and friends.

Popular local venues for Braithwaite’s concerts in the 60s and 70s included Queens College and the Astor and Empire Cinemas (all now out of existence).

In an interview with this publication recently, Braithwaite had sad that he was proud of the fact that when he did a show in Barbados, he was the only singer to have a motorcade meet him at the airport there. He has also performed in Europe and North America.

Braithwaite, who was born in Station Street, Kitty, had saved some of his mementoes, and had an album full of fliers showing his performances in places such the Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, and foreign newspaper articles singing his praises.

He loved travelling, and was even quoted once as saying he’d rather die first than to stop travelling.

Braithwaite was feted by the Ministry of Social Protection back in July when he turned 82, and a concert featuring the Yoruba Singers and others local artistes was held in his honour.