Experienced Melius heads training squad for Youth World Cup

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Selectors have named three Under-17 players in a 21-man squad for a 10-day training camp in preparation for next January’s ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

All-rounder Jaden Leacock and 15-year-old seamer Che Simmons, both of whom hail from Barbados, along with middle order batsman Teddy Bishop from Windward Islands, will join the experienced likes of Kimani Melius and Ashmead Nedd for the September 13-23 camp.

“The 10-day camp will focus on getting the players to understand the game strategies required to win an ICC Under-19 World Cup,” said West Indies Under-19 head coach Graeme West.

“We will be looking to establish player roles and the specific skills they will require to deliver winning performances. The skill work at the camp will be focussed on producing greater consistency and efficiency for all situations.

“We will work through game scenarios to build greater game awareness and understanding. Additional practice matches will be played to assess the progress that has been made and the learning that took place at the trial matches in St Vincent.

It’s also important that we formulate team values which underpin the behaviour, mindset and performance of the squad on and off the field.

Melius, who made two half-centuries in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, is the only player in the training squad with first-class experience having played three matches during the back end of the last domestic season for Windward Islands Volcanoes.

In fact, he was good enough to score a half-century on debut against Barbados at Arnos Vale.

West said Melius was one of the players who would be expected to provide the experience in the group.

“Kimani Melius, who is the only player with first-class experience in the squad, Leonardo Julien and Jayden Seales are three players who were part of the CWI Development Team that played in last year’s Super50, so they are the three senior players in the setup,” West explained.

“From the trial games at the end of the Under-19 Rising Stars Championship, left-arm seamer Ramon Simmonds is someone that stands out. He had batsmen jumping around with his pace and aggression and I am sure he will excite Windies fans.”

He continued: “Successful one-day teams are often built around positive opening batsmen and in Kirk McKenzie the squad possesses a player with outstanding ball striking ability and a wide range of attacking options.

“He is certainly a player that can take advantage of the first powerplay and lay down a firm foundation for his side.”

West said Leacock, Simmons and Bishop had also made quite an impression already.

“The three Under-17 Rising Stars players have shown great potential this summer and have earned their places at the training camp. They will benefit from entering the High Performance Pathway and are fortunate to have two chances of playing in an Under-19 World Cup.”

A squad will be selected following the camp to contest an Under-19 Tri-Nation Series in the Caribbean involving England and Sri Lanka from December 6 to 21.

SQUAD – Kevlon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, , Matthew Comerie, Matthew Forde, Elroy Francis, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Nico Reifer, Matthew Patrick, Kirk McKenzie, Kimani Melius, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Need, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Mbeki Joseph, Nyeem Young, Jaden Leacock (Under-17 player), Teddy Bishop (Under-17 player), Che Simmons (Under-17 player).