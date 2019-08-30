England’s James Anderson ruled out of remaining Ashes series

ENGLAND’S leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson will play no further part in the Ashes against Australia after a recurrence of a calf injury.

The 37-year-old Lancashire seamer bowled only four overs in the first Test and missed the second and third.

He felt pain in the calf on Thursday during a four-day friendly for Lancashire second XI.

Somerset’s Craig Overton has been named in England’s 13-man squad for the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

The Test match – at Anderson’s home ground – starts on September 4, with the five-Test series level at 1-1.

England won a thrilling third Test at Headingley by one wicket thanks to Ben Stokes’ remarkable unbeaten 135 – the man who led a juggernaut

Anderson’s absence means England are likely to name an unchanged pace attack of Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.

Anderson suffered a calf injury in a County Championship match against Durham in June but was passed fit for the opening Ashes Test.

However, he left the field on the first morning and did not bowl in the remainder of the game, which England lost.

Anderson took 2-23 from nine overs for Lancashire second XI in a friendly against Leicestershire on 20 August.

He bowled 20 overs against Durham second XI on Tuesday but, after a nine-over spell on Thursday, he was reviewed by the England and Wales Cricket Board medical staff and ruled out of the Ashes.

Seamer Overton, 25, has taken seven wickets at an average of 42.28 in three Tests since making his debut in the 2017-18 Ashes in Australia. His most recent appearance was the defeat by New Zealand in Auckland in March 2018.

He has 32 wickets at 21.34 apiece in eight County Championship matches this season.

Opening batsman Jason Roy keeps his place despite scoring only 57 runs in six innings against Australia.

Surrey team-mate Ollie Pope, who was added to the squad as concussion cover for Roy before the third Test, has been overlooked.

The final Test at The Oval begins on September 12.

England must win the series to regain the Ashes, while Australia, as holders of the urn, need only a series draw to retain them.

England squad for fourth Ashes Test against Australia: Joe Root (capt.), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wkpr), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkpr), Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes. (BBC Sport)