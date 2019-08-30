Barbados Williams Invitational Race Meet… Pre-race testing to shake the ‘dust’ off Team Guyana

(By Stephan Sookram in Barbados compliments of Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc, Transpacific Motorspares and Auto Sales, Nexus Machining and Fabrication Workshop, B.M. Soat Auto Sales and Spares, Miracle Optical)

MOST of Team Guyana for the Barbados Williams Invitational race meet got in some valuable testing yesterday ahead of this weekend’s race at the Bushy Park Raceway.

The team, which includes Andrew King (Group 4), Mohan Rangasammy (Group 4), Danny Persaud (Groups 3 and 4), Rameez Mohamed (Groups 2 and 3) and Kristian Jeffrey (Sr3 Radicals) got into Barbados earlier this week.

When customs opened the container after lunch yesterday, teams scampered to gather their cars in search of valuable practice.

While Rangasammy and King had to do some work, Jeffrey and Mohamed put in some valuable dial in sessions with Persaud not running at all.

Mohamed spoke to the media there, saying “The car feels good. I took it lightly today to relearn the track and basically to run in some new brake pads and tyres I had installed prior to shipping.”

“Tomorrow (today) is when the real work begins for us,” he added.

Meanwhile Jeffrey, the only other member of the team, to get in some practice said, “We just got the car out of the container so we basically had one session. We had some brake issues which we are now sorting out and we are about five-tenths of a second off the pace which we have to get for (today’s) qualifying.”

Today’s qualifying begins at 09:00hrs with races set to begin at the same time tomorrow.