Wanted bulletin issued for wife killer

POLICE, on Wednesday, issued a wanted bulletin for Clive Frederick Wilson, 37, in connection with the murder of his reputed wife, Shemain Frank, who was killed at her 315 Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home Sunday last.

Frank was stabbed about the body, reportedly in front of her children.

Wilson’s last known address is Lot 37 North Haslington, ECD and ‘B’ Starlite Street, Montrose, ECD.

He allegedly removed a number of louvre panes from a bathroom window, climbed into the home and stabbed Frank while she slept in bed with their three children. He then made good his escape through a back door.

Frank was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The eldest child– their six-year-old daughter– has been left traumatised after witnessing the ordeal. The child told relatives that it was her father who did the stabbing.

Frank lived at the home with her children and other siblings. The other two children are five and one-year-old.

The murder weapon was a knife which the victim slept with.

Prior to Sunday’s stabbing, the suspect had been trying to see Frank for some time but she had continually refused to see him. He tried again last Saturday.

On Sunday morning, a brother observed the suspect in the yard and requested him to leave.

According to one relative, the duo shared a tumultuous relationship for over 10 years, and at one point, Shemain took out a restraining order against the man.

The couple used to live at Mon Repos at Wilson’s family’s home. However, last year, Frank ended the relationship and moved back to Victoria Village after she found Wilson with another woman.