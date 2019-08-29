Dear Editor,

The article titled ‘Barricades around the City Jail: what message is being sent?’ Kaieteur News, Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

IT is unnecessary to attempt to add to the contents of this timely article, save to say that I would have headlined it with these words: ‘Ugly and Unnecessary.’

Something must be wrong that this state of affairs continues. The abomination started during the previous administration in 2002, after the infamous jail break. Efforts were made to attenuate this ugliness; however, after the 2016 fire, I am aware that Prison authorities received threats to create more mayhem.

One can have some degree of empathy for the Prison administration; however, it is about time that corrective action be taken.

In those circumstances, the Kaieteur News Editorial is timely. I have, from time to time, inveighed against those who criticize for sheer ‘cussedness’ of knowing what is wrong.

This has been the forte of idiots and soothsayers; however, the article has made proposals which I believe are worthy of consideration and capable of implementation.

Regards

Hamilton Green