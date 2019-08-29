Linden Youth Leaders meet minister on ‘development of youth’

THE Linden Youth Leaders on August 27, 2019 paid a visit to Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, to engage him in discussions on the development of youth.

Founder as well as representative of the group, former Linden Mayor, Carwyn Holland, spoke to Minister Norton on social issues that affect youth and had discussions on how those issues can not only be addressed, but also remedied.

The minister pointed out that there are many opportunities available to the adolescent population and that young people must be made aware of the channels they can use to access these opportunities so that they are able to benefit from them.

He further reminded them of the many opportunities available via the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport.

“Often times, we just need to get our youths motivated to take advantage of all that we have to offer. The programmes are there,” Minister Norton pointed out.

Some of the matters discussed were cybercrimes, gender equality, sports, bridging the generation gap, and varying other social issues that affect the adolescent population.

Permanent Secretary, Melissa Tucker, during the meeting, applauded the youths for the developmental initiative the group has embarked on and encouraged them to continue on the path, to ensure every youth is developed to reach his or her full potential.