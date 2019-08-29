IGNORING THE ILLEGITIMACY OF THE NCM POSES A RISK TO OUR DEMOCRACY

Dear Editor

I WISH to respond to Christopher Ram in his letter in SN of 28th August, where he calls on “the citizens of Guyana to ensure that Guyana’s democracy does not slip by a single day longer”, moreover “even if it means having to pay costs for our efforts to protect not only the Constitution but democracy.”

Here is what Ram is (deliberately?) missing. In the minds of many Guyanese, their democratic right was wantonly violated by the treachery of one man, Charrandass Persaud. The results of the 2015 election, with the defeat of the PPP after 23 years, clearly demonstrated where the desire and will of the majority of the people resided. So, for many Guyanese, the NCM is not a matter of legalities only. It is a matter of democratic acceptability and legitimacy. And the 2018 NCM lacks those qualities outright.

In protecting our democracy, the legitimacy (acceptance by the people) of our constitution and the structures, processes, and institutions it establishes is critical. Without this social contract, proper interpretations of the constitution mean little. So, for Ram and others to call on us to protect our democracy and constitution (given how the NCM was passed) is simplistic, dangerous and, probably, deceitful. Too many view the NCM as illegitimate (the act of one man, acting secretly and deviously). For them, the coalition government was democratically elected and, therefore, properly in place.

Ignoring the illegitimacy of the NCM (and how it has violently nullified the collective will of the people) poses a great risk to our democracy. Those who, therefore, narrowly focus on the legalities of Article 106 and the rulings of the courts, are burying their heads in the sand and are doing a disservice to our young democracy. The discussion needs to return to what Charrandass has done to our democratic soul.

Sherwood Lowe