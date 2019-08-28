W.J. Enterprise joins Limacol football tournament

DISTRIBUTION Company W.J Enterprise has joined the Limacol football tournament ahead of the kick-off this weekend.

The fourth in the annual Limacol football competition will see sponsorship from W.J Enterprise, sole distributors of Croxley Paper and other stationery supplies.

Kavita Sookhu, representative of W.J Enterprise, explained the company’s focus on youth development

“We are pleased to be associated with this year’s Limacol Football Tournament organised by Petra. W.J Enterprise recognises the stewardship of the Petra Organisation in coordinating football tournaments, and we see that we are fit to support this activity that develops talents locally,” she said.

This year’s tournament will feature 12 teams from Georgetown, two from the East Coast of Demerara, one from the West Coast, and one from the East Bank of Demerara.

During his time at the microphone, Petra co-Director Troy Mendonca stressed the importance of corporate investments into sports.

Teams will participate in the round-robin group stage before advancing to the quarterfinals, semis and the final.

The winner of the tournament will pocket $400 000 first prize, while second place will take $200 000; third and fourth will pocket $100 000 and $50 000 respectively.

The teams that will have a chance to vie for the $400 000 grand prize are: GFC, Pele, Campton, Northern Rangers, Black Pearl, Beacon, Riddim Squad, Pouderoyen, Grove Hi Tech, Mahaica Determinators, and Buxton Stars.

Meanwhile, GT Panthers and Eastveldt will have a play-off for the twelfth spot.