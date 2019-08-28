Sick woman calls on gov’t to investigate Amazon Security over missing NIS contributions

By Naomi Marshall

A security guard, who has been hospitalised for the past four months, is calling on the Social Protection Ministry to launch an investigation into the operations of Amazon Security and Investigation Services, after countless checks revealed that though the company deducted sums of monies from her salaries, it did not pay her contributions to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

Angela Jacobis of Wismar, Linden, told this newspaper that she worked with the Amazon Security Services from July 2014, up until April 2019, when she fell ill and was admitted to the Linden Hospital Complex.

During the period April to August 2019, Jacobis underwent two surgeries on her right foot which resulted in her being unable to walk without assistance.

She stated that after falling ill, she visited NIS Linden Branch to obtain her sickness benefits. However, she was told that she did not meet the required contributions to receive benefits since contributions were not made on her behalf since 2016.

“The woman at NIS said they cannot pay me because he (security service representative) is not paying them,” she pointed out.

According to Jacobis, during the five years she worked with the security service, money was deducted every month from her salary which she thought was being paid to NIS.

“There are times in the month they take out my pay slip $4000, $3000, $7000, $6000, $10,000,” she explained.

“Right now, I did two surgeries on my right-side foot and I cannot work and I was depending wholly and solely on the NIS because he promised me when I got to the job, he said, “Ms. Jacobis, I’ll make certain I pay your NIS,” and when I go, that’s not what he is doing,” she remarked.

“Right now, it is affecting me because I don’t have no support and I was expecting something,” the 54-year-old lamented.

This newspaper spoke with a representative of the Amazon Security Service, Jermaine Forrester, and was told that the company is working to address the situation.

Last month, NIS had issued the names of several security firms, as well as of other companies, that owed tens of millions of dollars in payments, of which Amazon Security and Investigation Services was listed.

Recently, it was announced by Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, in an interview on INSIGHT, VOG 102.5FM, that the Ministry of Social Protection, Department of Labour, is aggressively pursuing cases of labour breaches by private employers to ensure they remain in compliance with labour laws.

Ally noted that currently, there are over 50 employers before the courts for being negligent in various labour offences. In addition to being prosecuted, other legal ramifications these errant employers can face include the withdrawal of their operating licences.

The minister stressed that the private security sector is one of the recalcitrant sectors as it relates to salary payments being below the $42,400 (government’s minimum wage is $64,200.00) threshold and non-payment of workers National Insurance Scheme (NIS) contributions.

“We are seeking to ensure that in all respects, they comply with the law; it is not going unnoticed and it is not a question of being harsh. We are saying that this is a requirement and they must face the requirement,” Ally said.