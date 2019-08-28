Shivanandan Madholall’s sixth memorial softball match set for Sunday

THE sixth annual memorial softball match for the late and former Guyana Under-19 cricketer Shivanandan Madholall is set for Sunday at the Reliance Sports Club ground in Essequibo.

The elegant and attacking left-handed batsman, who also represented Essequibo at the senior inter-county level passed away at the age of 31 following a brief illness.

When contacted by Chronicle Sport, his eldest brother and former national youth batsman Rovendra Madholall, who now resides in Canada, confirmed that the one-day event should be an exciting affair since current and past Essequibo inter-county players will be in action.

“I am still saddened by my brother’s sudden demise yet I am honoured to play my role in being a sponsor for the match, since it is what my brother enjoyed as a promising player,” stated Rovendra. Meanwhile, Reliance Hustlers Cricket Club will match their skills against Relaince Veterans XI commencing at 11:00hrs in the highly anticipated 20 overs encounter.

Leading the Hustlers will be former National T20 all-rounder Ramesh Narine, along with former National Under-17 batsman Rovendra Parasram, Mark Austin and Trevis Simon. The Veterans will be led by former Essequibo Under-19 player Ravindra Madholall, Latchmikhant Narine, Dinesh Joseph and former National Under-19 left-arm spinner Ray Reid.

Uniforms will be presented to the two teams while trophies and other memorabilia will form part of the presentation at the conclusion of the match.

Among the other sponsors are Ravindra Madholall, Narindra Madholall, former National Under-15 player Devon Ramnauth and Platinum Lounge and Sports Bar of Canada.

The family of the late Madholall also wishes to thank all those who have contributed to the event and has extended an invitation to the public to witness a planned and fun-filling day at the picturesque venue.

Additionally, according to the Madholall brothers the game will also serve to remember their late father Seeram Madholall who died in 2017 and who also was a colourful and dynamic cricketer. (Elroy Stephney)