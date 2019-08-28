Reg. 3 residents urged to shun PPP protest

CITIZENS are being urged to shun a planned protest by the opposition today to disrupt a government outreach slated for several areas in the Essequibo Islands West Demerara Region.

Central Executive Member of the People’s National Congress Reform, Ganesh Mahipaul, told the Guyana Chronicle that the opposition had been mobilising protesters to disrupt the planned meetings. He identified a religious leader of Leonora as one of the key figures. “They had a meeting on Monday night at the PPP office in Leonora and the plan is to disrupt the outreaches,” Mahipaul who is also the Regional Information Officer of Region Three related.

He said the government has already alerted the police and will be vigilant against any acts of disruption. The opposition has been protesting at almost every government outreach.

“They are paying people to protest, the plan is to bring in people into the region to disrupt the meetings,” Mahipaul told the Guyana Chronicle. He said it is instructive that despite its claim of being a popular party, the PPP has to rely on people outside of the region to protest for them. “Imagine they have to bring in people to protest and that is because Guyanese realise they (PPP) cannot offer them anything than death squads, chaos and confusion.” “So I am urging all citizens of Region Three to come out in your numbers and take advantage of the government services that will be on offer. Come and meet your leaders and don’t be fooled by the PPP.”

As one of the coordinators of the outreach, Mahipaul said they have put all systems in place. He said, too, that they received information that, as part of the protest, the PPP will be planting persons in the group dressed in the coalition colours. “These persons will be there to stir up trouble and prevent persons from accessing the services that will be on offer at the outreach,” Mahipaul said. Mahipaul described the alleged plan by the PPP as undemocratic. “This is what that party is known for over the years. People are now seeing it.” Government has reiterated that the outreaches are part of its programme to decentralise public services and the empowerment of local authorities.