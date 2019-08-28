Officer Odinga Wickham remembered

TWO years after prison Officer Odinga Wickham lost his life when the Georgetown Prison was destroyed by disgruntled inmates, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) has pledged its assistance in the support of his daughter.

On July 9, 2017, Wickham was killed in the line of duty when inmates, armed with weapons, ambushed and shot him during the riot/ fire at the Camp Street Prison.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital for his gunshot injuries but died.

“A dedicated father and exceptional Prison Officer. He died defending the service to which he had dedicated his life” were the words used by the Prison Service to describe Wickham.

The fallen officer has left to mourn his wife and a young daughter.

The Officers of the GPS, believing that it is important to contribute to the welfare of the child, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 met with the widow and made a small contribution.

The Officers and ranks of the GPS Co-operative Credit Union also made a contribution to the widow towards the welfare of the child.

The GPS hopes to continue contributing to the welfare of the late Officer’s daughter at the beginning of each school year, at her birth anniversary and at Christmas while she is still at school.

“We take this opportunity to salute Prison Officer Odinga Wickham.” The GPS said in a release.