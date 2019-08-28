Miguel Wong aiming to reach Germany table tennis camp

… Sponsors needed

ONE of Guyana’s top young table tennis players of recent times, Miguel Wong, has received an invitation to train and play at a table tennis club in Germany for three months, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which could propel the young talent even further to the advantage of Guyana.

However, for Wong to achieve and make full use of this opportunity he requires the full support of his countrymen and women, corporate Guyana and even the government.

The talented youngster has already raised a good portion of his expenses (US$3500 in total for airfare and accommodation) through a few fundraisers. However, he still requires more funds and is calling for support.

The table tennis club, Sachsischer Tischtennis-Verband eV, is considered the training ground for the World’s best talents from Latin-American countries.

Wong revealed that he met a Mexican senior player along with a Dominican player at the Pan-American Games in the Dominican Republic a couple of years ago and they were impressed by his skill, thus they had put plans in motion to get him invited to the training facility.

The Training Camp invitation is for September 1- November 30 in Eilenburg, Germany and as such Wong is appealing for support. Anyone interested in assisting the youngster can contact him via +592 646 0825 or on Facebook: Miguel Wong.