Kwakwani Workers club taking Shape

THE kwakwani workers club renovation is on-going and is expected to be completed very soon.

When completed, the facility will create a space for residents of kwakwani to engage in recreational activities.

This is in keeping with a promise made to the community by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman.

The Minister of Natural Resources had visited the Region 10 community in September last year to inspect the club, during which he met with managing staff of the facility and was given a tour.

It was agreed then, that works to be done would include the changing of the floorboards, fixture to the roof, windows, doors, and pavilion.

Min. Trotman, during his last meeting in March with the residents said, “I would say a promise that I would help the community to refurbish the Workers Club… it’s a building that is old but it is near and dear to them and I’m keeping that commitment, this project will commence soon”.

He said this project will cost more than $10M.

Resident of Kwakwani Edgar Mendonca told the Guyana Chronicle that, “the Minister of Natural Resource Raphael Trotman, had promised many years ago to refurbish the club when he had a meeting in 2011, and it’s coming to reality now that he had bought all the materials and asked me to overlook this project” Mendonca added.