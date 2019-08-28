Heyliger cops Best Bowler award at ICC Americas tournament

GUYANESE-born Dillon Heyliger emerged as the top wicket-taker for at the just-concluded International Cricket Council (ICC) Americas T20 final, played in Bermuda.

The tall right-arm fast bowler, who hails from Essequibo and represented Guyana at the youth level, finished the tournament with 11 wickets, including capturing four for 18 versus Bermuda, a feat he was richly rewarded for as Canada played unbeaten.

Heyliger, who, along with fellow Guyanese Mark Montfort, was part of the Canadian squad, expressed thanks to his other teammates for their support during the tournament.

The tournament, which was held to determine the two Americas qualifiers, saw Canada and Bermuda secure the top two places with the former playing unbeaten. They will now join Scotland, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Oman, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Jersey, Singapore, and hosts UAE in the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup qualifier in October and November.

The six teams finishing highest in the qualifier series will join Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the first group stage of the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup.