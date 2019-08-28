GWI’s intensifies hinterland water programme

– two state-of-the-art drill rigs to be deployed

EFFORTS are being intensified to ensure that, as far as possible, hinterland communities benefit from potable water supplies. This was one of several issues disclosed by Managing Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dr. Richard Van-West Charles during a Department of Public Information (DPI), ‘One on One’ interview.

This comes as the Coalition Government pushes to reduce inequalities between the coast and hinterland communities. Dr, Van-West Charles added that, as a signatory to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the agency is at the forefront of ensuring that Goal Number 6 is realised, “which speaks of equitable access to potable water.

This corresponds to the mission of GWI, and it is in line with the strategic plan of the company.”

The GWI head explained that an analysis was done, which led to the establishment of the Hinterland Department. “On a firm footing late last year, we did a proper diagnosis of the situation, and we went through more than 35 villages. So far, we are clear in terms of the populations’ access and where there are issues.” These issues, such as water access were compounded by climate change effects, particularly from 2017.

A recent collaboration with the Brazilian military engineers resulted in the digging of eight wells and saw new technologies shared with local counterparts. Dr. Van-West Charles noted that previously, hinterland wells were dug by hand, to an average depth of 50 feet. “With the new technology, we have been able to go through the rocks, with the new appropriate type of rig, and we can find larger amounts of water with fewer challenges than we have on the coast.”

One benefit to the hinterland’s aquifers is that water is mostly free of heavy metals and other contaminants, so it is less challenging to treat. Getting the water to communities is occasionally challenging, the Managing Director said, due to the terrain and distances of some homes. However, he noted this is negated by the fact that most communities live in clusters. “We use special modelling to ensure the gradients are right, and the pressure that we want to get it, to where we want to get it is correct.” Two state-of-the-art drill rigs – one for the coast and the other for the hinterland, will be in place by year-end. “Because of a climate change project with UNDP, GWI and the Government of Japan, we are acquiring equipment which will permit us to do exactly what the Brazilian Army did,” the GWI’s Managing Director explained. (DPI)