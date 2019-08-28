GFF hails Extraordinary Congress a success

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) deemed its Extraordinary Congress a success, according to a press release.

The Extraordinary Congress was hosted on Saturday last at the National Sports Resource Centre, Woolford Avenue.

The Congress, GFF said, saw the circulation and approval of an unqualified or clean, audited financial report in accordance with the Constitutional timeline.

“The GFF’s Executive Committee is committed to transparency and good governance and thus, in keeping with the Constitution, each member of the GFF was given the opportunity to honour their constitutional responsibility and obligation to scrutinise the Audited financial report and raise their concerns at the Congress,” said GFF president Wayne Forde, in an invited comment.

The audited financial report will be published on the GFF’s website and will be shared with sponsors, partners, Government of Guyana and other key stakeholders.