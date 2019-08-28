FFTP donates 100 beds to Public Health Ministry

By Leson Jones

FOOD for the Poor Guyana (FFTP) has donated a container of 100 hospital beds to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) last Thursday as part of its continued support for the health sector.

The donation was the third container of medical supplies distributed to MoPH in the past 12 months.

Director of Primary Healthcare Services, Dr. Ertenesia Hamilton, commended FFTP for the kind gesture.

“With this equipment, we are better able to extend our services throughout the country. This will not only be going to our coastland facilities, but our hinterland facilities also will receive some of these donations,” he added.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, said the beds will be distributed to health facilities in Barima-Waini, Region One; Kato in Region Eight and Paramakatoi in the Potaro-Siparuni Region.

According to Lawrence, more health supplies are expected to be shipped to Guyana and these will be allocated to the hinterland regions. This will prevent patients from having to travel long distances for healthcare.