Bishoo, Bramble on board as BCB starts 80th Anniversary celebration

… Foster launches celebration in Upper Corentyne.

THE Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) month-long celebration of its 80th Anniversary was last Friday launched in the Upper Corentyne Sub-Association.

BCB president Hilbert Foster on his 49th visit to the area since his election last year, launched the celebration by donating a $20 000 bicycle to eleven year-old Alina Sinclair, a promising junior female cricketer from the Upper Corentyne area.

Foster stated that the celebration would be held under the Theme: “Reflection of a rich legacy – 80 not out” and the majority of the activities would focus on educating youths on the history of Berbice cricket and in making positive differences in the lives of less fortunate cricketers and clubs.

The hardworking president stated that there are many youths who have great cricketing skills but are unable to fulfil them due to extreme poverty and as such the BCB would work along with them to make sure that no one is left behind.

He advised Ms Sinclair to take proper care of the bicycle and to stay in school to complete her educational background. For 2019, Foster has assisted dozens of junior cricketers with cycles as part of a countywide campaign to assist them to get to school and cricket practice in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, West Indies players Devendra Bishoo and Anthony Bramble have contributed financially towards the upgrading of the BCB’s Cheddi Jagan Street, New Amsterdam-based office.

The restoration of the office is one of the main projects for the 80th Anniversary and Foster is personally spearheading it.

The office would be upgraded with the floor tiled, the roof sealed and new furniture/equipment installed. The office currently leaves much to be desired and Foster stated that its restoration when completed would result in better services to the general public and cricketers.

The BCB is also working to become self-reliant in an effort to reduce operating cost. Among the items the Board is working on are covers for pitches, computer, printing machine, large water container, television set, sound system, water dispenser.

Last Friday, Bishoo, the leading wicket-taker at the Test level for any Berbician handed over a 32-inch television set to BCB Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu, while West Indies 20/20 selectee Anthony Bramble donated a $30 000 water dispenser to the project.

Popular Berbice Attorney-at-Law also donated a mobile watercart to the BCB. The cart would be used at BCB Finals to provide refreshments for players. The Board has not received any financial subvention/stipend from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) for over a decade and Foster stated it has been a miracle that Berbice cricket has not only survived but also excelled at all levels.

He expressed gratitude to both Bishoo and Bramble for their assistance. He praised the support the BCB has received from 99% of Berbice clubs and players. Both Bishoo and Bramble stated that they were very delighted to assist Berbice cricket.