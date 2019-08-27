Vanguard crowned champions of NSC/GVF Forbes Burnham Female Volleyball Festival

VANGUARD Volleyball Club rebounded from a first game loss to emerge as overall champions when the curtain came down on the National Sports Commission (NSC) Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) LFS Burnham Female Volleyball Festival, which was organised by Sports Officer Allister Munroe.

After their opening loss to the Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC) Volleyball Club, the Georgetown side re-grouped with the help of a few missing players and were able to stamp their authority on the competition, which was played this week at the National Gymnasium.

They got past Kakuri Warriors Volleyball Club in a tough three-game battle (25-20, 25-23, 15-9).

In the grand finale, a good all-round performance from MVP Cherry Ann Fraser propelled the Georgetown side a 2-0 win against the Castrol Volleyball Club. Victory was no easy feat as the games were close at 29-27 and 25-23.

In the third place clash, Kakuri Warriors defeated PMTC by a 2-1 margin.

All the teams received volleyballs along with their respective trophies, while the players from the top three teams received medals as well.

In an invited comment, Director of Sport Christopher Jones said that NSC will continue to support federation/association in promoting their respective sports in Guyana and as the director he will continue to sponsor sports programme as a respect in remembering all of our past presidents of Guyana. Jones also applauded Munroe for a job well done.

It was also confirmed that the NSC would sponsor a male volleyball competition shortly.

Munroe in his comments, appealed to the volleyball sub-associations to work with their governing body (GVF) in moving the sports forward. He made this statement after the competition had been rescheduled twice before it was served off.