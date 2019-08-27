Sixteen records tumble at GAPL Raw Nationals

Nigel Philips during his record-breaking squat of 262.5kg in the Male Master 1 Raw Category on Sunday

… Maycock and Rahim cop Best Lifters title

A WHOPPING 16 records fell on Sunday at the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation’s (GAPLF) RAW Nationals 2019 which was held at the St Stanislaus auditorium.

Vijai Rahim copped the best Male Lifter title on Sunday at the GAPLF Raw Nationals 2019.

When the dust had settled, Esther Maycock had copped the Open Class Best Female Lifter and Open Classic Best Female Lifter titles while Vijai Rahim was adjudged the Best Lifter in the Male Open Classic.

Competing in the 84+ kg Women’s Open Raw category, Maycock squatted 135kg, bench-pressed 70kg and deadlifted 157.5kg for a total of 362.5kg.

Coming in second, behind Maycock, was Shelly Ann Gomes. She competed in the 63kg Women’s Open Raw class and had a squat of 90kg, bench-press of 47.5kg and a deadlift of 125kg for a total of 262.5kg

Meanwhile, in the 74kg Men’s Open Raw, Rahim had a monstrous 222.5kg squat, a 127.5kg Benchpress and a whopping 302.5kg deadlift all for a total of 652.5kg. In that same category Jamal Bentley squatted 160.0kg, bench-pressed 120.0kg and deadlifted 207.5kg for his total of 487.5kg which landed him in second place.

The Records that fell are as follows:

WTCLS      EVENT             FULLNAME          KG                     DIVISION

120kg         Total        Ramzam Mohamed           610.0             Male Junior Raw

120kg         Squat       Ramzam Mohamed           247.5             Male Junior Raw

120kg   Bench Press   Ramzam Mohamed           137.5             Male Junior Raw

120kg      Deadlift           Jeremy Smith               302.5             Male Open Raw

59kg         Total               Jermy Indarjit              450.0              Male Sub-Jr Raw

59kg         Deadlift          Jermy Indarjit              207.5             Male Sub-Jr Raw

59kg         Deadlift         Navindra Tamasar        207.5             Male Open Raw

66kg         Total            Romario Gonsalves         602.5            Male Junior Raw

66kg         Deadlift       Romario Gonsalves        260                Male Junior Raw

74kg         Deadlift        Vijai Rahim                   302.5             Male Open Raw

83kg         Deadlift         Hardat Tarson              270                Male Open Raw

83kg         Total              Hardat Tarson              640.0             Male Open Raw

93kg         Total              Nigil Phillips                652.5             Male Master 1 Raw

93kg         Squat             Nigil Phillips                262.5             Male Master 1 Raw

93kg    Bench Press       Nigil Phillips                142.5              Male Master 1 Raw

93kg     Deadlift            Nigil Phillips                247.5              Male Master 1 Raw

