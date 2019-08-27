Sixteen records tumble at GAPL Raw Nationals

… Maycock and Rahim cop Best Lifters title

A WHOPPING 16 records fell on Sunday at the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation’s (GAPLF) RAW Nationals 2019 which was held at the St Stanislaus auditorium.

When the dust had settled, Esther Maycock had copped the Open Class Best Female Lifter and Open Classic Best Female Lifter titles while Vijai Rahim was adjudged the Best Lifter in the Male Open Classic.

Competing in the 84+ kg Women’s Open Raw category, Maycock squatted 135kg, bench-pressed 70kg and deadlifted 157.5kg for a total of 362.5kg.

Coming in second, behind Maycock, was Shelly Ann Gomes. She competed in the 63kg Women’s Open Raw class and had a squat of 90kg, bench-press of 47.5kg and a deadlift of 125kg for a total of 262.5kg

Meanwhile, in the 74kg Men’s Open Raw, Rahim had a monstrous 222.5kg squat, a 127.5kg Benchpress and a whopping 302.5kg deadlift all for a total of 652.5kg. In that same category Jamal Bentley squatted 160.0kg, bench-pressed 120.0kg and deadlifted 207.5kg for his total of 487.5kg which landed him in second place.

The Records that fell are as follows:

WTCLS EVENT FULLNAME KG DIVISION

120kg Total Ramzam Mohamed 610.0 Male Junior Raw

120kg Squat Ramzam Mohamed 247.5 Male Junior Raw

120kg Bench Press Ramzam Mohamed 137.5 Male Junior Raw

120kg Deadlift Jeremy Smith 302.5 Male Open Raw

59kg Total Jermy Indarjit 450.0 Male Sub-Jr Raw

59kg Deadlift Jermy Indarjit 207.5 Male Sub-Jr Raw

59kg Deadlift Navindra Tamasar 207.5 Male Open Raw

66kg Total Romario Gonsalves 602.5 Male Junior Raw

66kg Deadlift Romario Gonsalves 260 Male Junior Raw

74kg Deadlift Vijai Rahim 302.5 Male Open Raw

83kg Deadlift Hardat Tarson 270 Male Open Raw

83kg Total Hardat Tarson 640.0 Male Open Raw

93kg Total Nigil Phillips 652.5 Male Master 1 Raw

93kg Squat Nigil Phillips 262.5 Male Master 1 Raw

93kg Bench Press Nigil Phillips 142.5 Male Master 1 Raw

93kg Deadlift Nigil Phillips 247.5 Male Master 1 Raw