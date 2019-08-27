Prime Minister donates sports gear to Region 2 Amerindian communities

FOLLOWING a request for sports gear, several Amerindian villages were granted their wishes by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo who made a timely donation of cricket bats, balls, pads and footballs.

The equipment was handed over to Mr Karan Chand who is the Prime Minister’s Region 2 Representative and Mr Naitram who is an Alliance for Change Member and the Region’s Agriculture Coordinator.

At a simple ceremony held in the compound of the Regional Administrative building on Tuesday, Mr Karan Chand expressed delight and thanked the Prime Minister for his insight in ensuring that the Amerindian communities benefit and develop through sports.

He further stated, “The gear will be distributed during the celebration of Amerindian Heritage Month in September and will serve to promote and expose the hidden and vastly rich talent within the various villages.”

Also expressing his appreciation was Mr Naitram who acknowledge that due to the lack of adequate sporting resources, Amerindian communities were left to suffer and without any form of recreation.

He concluded that with the donation “the youths will now have an opportunity to explore their talent and even become national and international athletes. I have seen promise in these various villages and amazingly such a donation will do wonders for the future development of sports there.” opined Naitram.

Among the communities to receive the equipment are Mashabo, Mainstay, Akawini, Karawab and Wakapoa. Also, according to the regional officials, more equipment will be distributed to the other areas in the future. (Elroy Stephney)