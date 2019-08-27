President confident ‘coalition’ will win next elections

…says next decade will be one of development

PRESIDENT David Granger, while assuring the People’s National Congress Reform’s (PNCR) General Council that his government will return to office after the next General and Regional Elections, said Guyana, over the next decade, will experience unprecedented development as the country effectively utilises its oil revenues to re-energize the economy.

President Granger, Leader of the PNCR, was at the time delivering the feature address at the party’s General Council Meeting at Congress Place on Saturday.

To loud rounds of applause, President Granger expressed confidence that the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition will emerge victorious at the next General and Regional Elections, and will be given an opportunity by the masses to continue the work that was started in 2015 when it took office. PNCR forms a major part of the APNU.

He assured the General Council that the next decade would be one of development. “We are entering a decade of development; it is not a dream. Our decade of development must deliver a plan to transform Guyana, to deliver a good life for all, to give our children an opportunity to get off the streets and go to school; it must be a decade that gives young people jobs; it must be a decade in which rural and hinterland residents could enjoy similar access to public services,” the Head of State said.

With oil and gas production on the horizon, and the likely expansion of other critical sectors, President Granger said it is important that Guyanese ‘cash-in’ on the benefits. “Our vision is of a prosperous Guyana, with enough for everyone,” he posited while adding that it is his mission to create a society in which the nation’s children and old-folks are catered for in all aspects of development.

“We must encourage our young people; people in the rural and hinterland communities to stick with our Party; our programme and our plan, to ensure that development is not for a few but for all,” the President said. On that note, he reminded his party’s General Council that the Constitution of Guyana ensures free education for all – an entitlement his party and government would not waiver from.

During the decade of development, President Granger noted that major emphasis will also be placed on the Housing Sector. “During the decade of development there must be a roof over every head…. when we speak of housing for all, we are not speaking of an impossible dream,” he told those present.

Referring to the emerging petroleum sector, President Granger said that the proceeds would be used to re-energise the economy. “The new resource will bring profit to the Guyana people. We will set-up a sovereign wealth fund; we will ensure that the proceeds from that resource will benefit the whole people; we will ensure that it becomes the trigger, the platform for economic development,” President Granger said. He added that the proceeds from the petroleum sector would go towards ensuring education and employment for all.

Looking ahead to General and Regional elections, the President and Party Leader called on Guyanese to be vigilant. “We have to build a more equal society. We cannot allow the agents of division to separate us,” President Granger said while warning that “these elections can be used as an instrument to separate our people; to divide our people and we must not allow that to happen.”

The successful no-confidence motion against his Administration last December has triggered the need for early elections; however, those elections have been delayed due to a series of legal actions. The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), at the time, had indicated that it was not in position to facilitate the elections within three months due to the lack of finances and trained human resources. Now that finances have been provided through the National Assembly, GECOM is faced with an invalid List of Electors, and with House-to-House Registration ongoing, it is yet to decide its next move.

The Party Leader reminded the General Council that it is GECOM’s responsibility to indicate to the President when it’s in a position to facilitate credible elections. Quoting the Constitution, he said “the Commission shall exercise general direction and supervision over the registration of electors and administrative conduct of all elections of members of the National Assembly.”

In absence of those elections, the Government, he said, remains in an interim state. “We are observing the rules and convention which govern Interim Administrations. So as far as the executive branch is concerned, we are still functional, we are still the government.”

As the nation awaits elections, he urged his members to remain in campaign mode, noting that Guyanese are looking to the PNCR for leadership. Over the past 62 years the PNCR, he said, has learnt a lot of lessons, and has recommitted to inclusionary governance. “Many of historical detractors have become partners, because the PNC believes in inclusionary government… we (the PNC) are prepared to sit down with our former adversaries and work for the good of this country. We welcome all parties into our government, as long as they are committed to the development of our people,” the Party Leader said.

The PNCR General Council Meeting was chaired by Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence – the party’s chairperson. Lawrence welcomed the participants to the second meeting of General Council for 2019.

Reports for the last quarter were presented to General Council by the Campaign Managers of the ten administrative regions. A panel discussion on “The Way Forward” and plenary followed which also discussed the Leader’s address, the Chairman’s remarks and the house-to-house registration along with the Party’s preparations for elections.

The proceedings concluded with a summation and charge to General Council by President Granger. The General Council is the second highest decision-making forum of the party and meets once every quarter.