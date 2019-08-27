First Lady hosts robotics workshop

GUYANA’S First Lady Sandra Granger, on Monday, hosted a one-day robotics workshop for the children of members of staff of the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP).

The First Lady, during the opening ceremony at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, told the participants that robotics is not confined to robot building and programming, explaining that it forms part of their daily lives.

“You have to think of all the things that can excite you as you grow that you can use a robot for, but never forget, the human element is an important one because it means that we have to communicate with each other, to listen, pay attention, and to be respectful… At the same time, we learn how to work as a team,” Mrs. Granger said.

The children were taught how to build and code robots. They were also told about the importance of teamwork and communication and the value of those skills as they pertain to life.

The facilitators of the workshop came from Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Guyana and were well equipped to answer any questions the participants had.

Principle Assistant Secretary at the MOTP, Roxanne Barratt, encouraged the children to use the opportunity they were given to gather as much knowledge as they could, to leave no stone unturned, to get their questions answered, and to leave the exercise full of knowledge.

The First lady is slated to host several one-day workshops this week which will all be held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.