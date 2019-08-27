CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 World Cup Qualifiers squad to be selected

SINCE the conclusion of the GFF-KFC U20 Tournament, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has begun a series of Talent Identification sessions in each Regional Member Association (RMA) to secure talent to participate in the CONCACAF Men’s Under- 20 World Cup Qualifiers in February 2020.

The first session was held on Sunday with players from the East Bank Football Association at the GFF Training Centre, Providence from 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs.

Head coach of the National U-20 team and head in this initiative, Wayne Dover, explains the objective of the sessions, stating that they are geared “towards scouting of players for selection to the national Under-20 team, for the purpose of preparation for the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 World Cup Qualifiers in February 2020.”

“This initiative by the Technical Department was undertaken to maximise on the talent available throughout Guyana. This will definitely give the staff and, by extension, the technical department the opportunity to make good selections since a large pool of players will be exposed to showcase their talent. I am very excited to be involved in such a project, especially since it is geared towards development,” Dover said.

Dover pointed out that the technical team for this project, coaches O’Neal Heywood, Eon De Veira and Wilson Toledo, will select 40 players from the regional ID sessions after which 25 will be shortlisted for training, scheduled to commence in September of this year. The final Talent ID session with the 40 selected players is scheduled for September 10 at the GFF’s National Training Centre.

Meanwhile, GFF president Wayne Forde noted that the national U-20 scouting exercise provides each player with a fair opportunity for selection to improve national team performances.

“The other critical advantage is the six months of team preparation we will embark on once the team is selected. The GFF is continually re-examining its development strategy with the aim of finding practical solutions, which will bring about improved performances of our national teams.

There is no quick fix to lifting the standard of play across a country but our latest focus on youth development is finally showing dividends,” Forde noted.

Before Sunday’s sessions, Golden Jaguars head coach, Márcio Máximo, visited the programme in an observer capacity and shared words of encouragement to the young players. He assured them it’s a new chapter in Guyana’s football and the door is open for their inclusion through hard work, commitment, and discipline.

To guide in the selection of the U-20 team the criteria are as follows:

Players MUST be registered with a club that is affiliated to the RMA they are from, and the RMA MUST be in good standing with the GFF.

Players who are selected to the final pool MUST walk with a valid passport and Police Clearance.

Characteristics of Players:

Players MUST have good technical ability.

Players MUST be able to make good decisions during games.

Players MUST be able to adapt to tactical training.

Players MUST have a good aerobic fitness base.

Players MUST be disciplined.

Players’ attitudes:

(a) Be punctual at training.

(b) Listen and follow coach’s instructions.

© Players MUST have an innate desire and passion for the game.

(d) Players MUST be coachable (willing to learn).

The schedule for the remaining sessions is as follows:

Monday August 26, 2019 – West Demerara Football Association

Tuesday August 27, 2019 – East Coast Demerara Football Association

Wednesday August 28, 2019 – Georgetown Football Association

Thursday August 29, 2019 – GFF Elite Clubs

Friday August 30, 2019 – Upper Demerara Football Association

Saturday August 31 – Sunday September 1, 2019 – Bartica Football Association

Monday-Tuesday September 2-3, 2019 – Berbice Football Association

Wednesday-Thursday September 4-5, 2019 – Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association

Friday September 6 – Sunday September 8, 2019 – Rupununi Football Association