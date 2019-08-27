Barbados spared major damage from Dorian

No major incidents, damage or injuries were reported across Barbados following the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian last night and early this morning.

And, the public service is set to resume operations at 10 a.m., while the Transport Board will resume a staggered service from 8 a.m. In addition, all polyclinics and 24-hour services in the health care sector will resume at 11 a.m.

During an early morning press briefing at the National Emergency Operations Centre, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley thanked Barbadians and all agencies mobilised to ride out the storm for their compliance and commitment to ensuring that persons were safe. However, she reminded residents that there were still three full months to go in the season, and urged them to continue their preparedness efforts, and cleaning up the country.

“The system allowed us to mobilise and focus on some areas…. The work done on Sunday made a significant difference in our state of readiness,” she said.

Mottley was joined by acting Attorney General, Wilfred Abrahams; Minister of Home Affairs, Edmund Hinkson; Director of the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Kerry Hinds; and other ministers who all gave agency updates.

Overall, Hinds indicated that there were reports of fallen trees, poles and power lines in Christ Church, St Andrew, St George, St John, St Michael and St Thomas, while there was one report of a lifting galvanize, resulting in a lifting roof and an evacuation in St Peter.

All reported incidents were assigned to members of the Roving Response team, the Barbados Light and Power and the Ministry of Transport, Works and Maintenance.

Alternatively, persons may contact the DEM at 438-7575 to report any further damage.

Water outages were also recorded in some parishes as a result of power failures by the Barbados Light and Power Company Limited. Meanwhile, the Ionics Fresh Water Ltd. Desalination Plant, which was taken offline during the storm, is now back in operation, and water tankers are being dispatched to areas still affected by water outages.

Reports also indicate that everything went well at the shelters, where a total of 103 people sought accommodation. Cleaning crews will be deployed to clean the shelters, in preparation for the resumption of regular activities.

The Royal Barbados Police Force also stated that there were no reports of injury or incident, while Minister of Housing and Lands, George Payne, said the 18 houses on standby, in the event of damage, were not utilised.

No issues were reported at the Grantley Adams International Airport or seaports, nor was there any damage to fishermen’s boats.

On the tourism side, there were no reports of any incidents, as agencies had put their plans in place (BGIS). (Barbados Nation News)