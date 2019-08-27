Bacchus Ruff Ryders are Paul & Sons Division One Consolation winners

TORONTO, Canada – Bacchus Ruff Ryders defied the odds to upstage Ramblers in last Saturday’s Paul & Sons 15-over Division Two Consolation final, played at the Littles ground, Scarborough.

The buoyant Bacchus Ruff Ryders, who have been enduring a torrid time in the regular season (20 overs), overwhelmed Ramblers by 13 runs in the hotly contested affair.

Taking first strike, Bacchus Ruff Ryders reached a challenging 102 for six in their allotted 15 overs with the experienced Uniss Yusuf hitting a top-score of 29 while Fazil Rasool supported with 24.

Bacchus Ruff Ryders were in early trouble, losing Avi Singh without scoring. However, Yusuf kept the top-order together, smashing two fours and a similar number of sixes in his fine knock. Rasool’s innings contained two sixes while Jai Singh also hit two sixes in a quick 14.

Farook Inshan, who did the early damage, finished with the impressive figures of three for 12 from his three overs while Patrick Shivrattan claimed two for 24.

In reply, Ramblers were always behind the required run rate despite an attacking 43 from Shivrattan who failed to get adequate support from his other teammates. The only other player to reach double figures was Adam Hussain with 13. Shivrattan, who was later named MVP for the losing side, slammed three fours and two sixes.

MVP for the winners, Jaybalack ‘Johno’ Panday, bagged three for 12, while Yusuf (one for seven), Navin Misir (one for 13) and Avi Singh (one for 19) were the other successful bowlers.

The championship finals featuring Rems and Mercenary in Division One, and Enmore and Carr Tec in Division Two are set for Saturday, September 7 at Ashtonbee numbers two and one respectively. Rebels have already claimed the Division One Consolation title by virtue of GT Bannas forfeiting the game. (Frederick Halley)