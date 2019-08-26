T&T retain IKD Caribbean Cup

…GKC, Barbados finish in top three

THE Trinidadians remained top dogs on Sunday when the International Karate Diagaku’s Caribbean Cup concluded at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The defending champs did the job by snagging over 90 medals by the close of the tournament.

The Guyana Karate College (GKC), one of the clubs that made up the Guyanese representation, had to settle for second place with 55 medals while Barbados finished third.

The other Guyana team, Association Do Shotokan, finished fourth

Guyana’s team dominated in the senior age categories winning the Kumite, Bunkai and Embu.

In addition to the athletes, there were representatives from Canada as special guests and officials.

Speaking on his second place finish, vice-chief instructor Sensei Jeffery Wong believed that his team’s training over the last two months helped them produce a podium performance.

“The kids really trained hard over the last two months and it showed in last weekend’s event. I am very proud of what the children did and how they performed.”

“While there is obviously room for improvement, we felt we did satisfactorily for the competition we were up against and what we met,” Wong added.

Other countries that participated were Antigua, Grenada, Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Suriname and Venezuela.

The teams began returning home yesterday.