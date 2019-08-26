Several West Berbice villages benefit from infrastructural works

-Bel-Air, Lovely Lass, Onverwagt and Golden Grove to benefit

Several communities in Mahaica-Berbice, Region Five, are benefitting from ongoing infrastructural works being undertaken by the Ministry of Communities.

The communities of Bel-Air, Lovely Lass, Onverwagt and Golden Grove will all benefit from developmental works which include bus sheds, street lights, ground enhancement and construction of a bridge. The bridge will provide students with safe access to the Sapodilla Nursery and Primary Schools.

The current bridge, which has been in a dilapidated state for over ten years, will be reconstructed at a cost of $1.5M.

Vice-Chairman of the Union/Naarstigheid Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Vinceroy Jordan, said the ground enhancement of the playground will entail the construction of a new fence, bleachers, two sanitary facilities, levelling off the field and the instalment of six floodlights to the tune of approximately $8M.

“The ground would benefit residents from Lovely Lass, Golden Grove, Onverwagt and, presently, persons from as far as No. 28 come to use the playground in the afternoon. They engage in football, which is a big sport in this area,” Jordan stated.

He also highlighted that two bus sheds will be constructed at the cost of $700,000 each at Onverwagt and Golden Grove.

Over at Bel Air village, the community will receive street lights following a direct request by the residents at the Ministerial outreach to the region; and another bus shed will also be constructed.

Councillor of the NDC, Caroline Williamson, explained that persons involved in farming in the area have been losing livestock at nights as a result of theft. It was highlighted that this may be due to the lack of streetlights in the community. (DPI)