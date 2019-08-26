Mother of three stabbed to death

— police hunt reputed lover identified as attacker

A MAN is on the run after allegedly killing the mother of his three children early Sunday morning at her 315 Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara home. The incident reportedly took place in front of the woman’s children.

Clive Wilson, of Mon Repos, allegedly removed a number of louvre panes from a bathroom window, climbed into the home and stabbed Shemain Frank while she slept in bed with their three children. He then made good his escape through a back door.

Frank was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival. The eldest child, their 6-year-old daughter, has been left traumatized after witnessing the ordeal, and related to family members that it was her father that did the stabbing.

Shemain lived at the home with her children and other siblings. The other two children are five and one year old.

“All three of the children were in bed, and the bigger daughter saw everything from the starting, she saw when the father came and she could’ve told you how he push the knife and everything, she saw everything and she was crying,” shared one of the victim’s sisters, Keshome Frank.

“All day she’s just there saying daddy kill mommy, that’s what she saw and that’s just in her now and she will grow with that.”

The murder weapon was a knife that the victim slept with.

“He didn’t come with any weapon, the knife was one of our knife but he found it in her room because she don’t sleep normal she always sleep with something,” she said.

Wilson who works in the interior regularly is feared to have returned to the interior to hide.

Prior to Sunday’s stabbing, the suspect had been trying to get to see Shemain for some time but she had continually refused to see him. He tried again last Saturday.

“When I came home from work after 8pm he and the kids were going out to the shop, he was taking them for a walk or something. He came back around like after 10pm. A few minutes after he call for Shemain and she said to him that she’s not coming out, all of us were sitting watching television. The children came in and he went away,” Keshome recalls,

“Lately he keep coming and coming. The guy he’s this type he always wanted a problem. If he come he would always tell the kids ‘go and call yuh mother, go and call yuh mother’, he always wanted to get her. He’s this provoking type.”

On Sunday morning a brother then caught the suspect in the yard again and requested him to leave. Keshome said she had discovered the bathroom window panes missing just prior to her sister’s stabbing, but thought nothing of it. Moments later she heard her sister screaming.

“When I ran out she (Shemain) was just leaning out pouring a set of blood,” Keshome said.

According to the Keshome, the suspect and her sister shared a tumultuous relationship for over ten years, and at one point Shemain took out a restraining order against Wilson. The couple was living in Mon Repos at Wilson’s family’s home, however last year her sister ended the relationship and moved back to the Victoria Village home after she found Wilson with another woman, and they had a physical confrontation.

Keshome believes Wilson deliberately waited to kill Shemain in her sleep, since it would not have been an easy task for him if she was awake.

“He had to catch her last night off-guard because she is a fighter, and she would’ve fight he back, she had to be sleeping, and in the midst of her sleeping he had to do something so we couldn’t have heard, because if he had only touch her she would’ve jump up and the two of them would’ve scramble and we’ve would’ve heard something because she is a fighter she doesn’t back down,” she said.