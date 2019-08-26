‘Lady Jags’ undefeated in Curacao!

Advance to round-of-16 of 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship

GUYANA played undefeated to top Group D of the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship first-round Qualifiers in Curacao, to move one step closer to qualifying for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Lady jags opened their campaign with a 2 – 1 win over hosts Curacao, followed by a 6 – 2 drubbing of St Vincent and the Grenadines and then closed things out with a 3 – 1 victory over The Bahamas.

Fourteen-year-old Jalade Trim finished as the team’s highest goal scorer with three goals and joined Areka Hooper (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) and Rachell Rolle (Bahamas) as Group D’s top scorers.

Guyana now joins Honduras, Cayman Islands and Belize as the teams to punch their tickets to the 2020 CONCACF Women’s Under-17 Championship after finishing atop their respective groups in last week’s 2019 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifier.

The CONCACF Women’s Under-17 Championship is scheduled to be played from March 21 to April 5, 2020. The top three teams of the Championship will qualify for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India from September 21 to October 4.