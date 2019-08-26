All-rounder Douglas inflicts more misery on Caymans

HAMILTON, Bermuda, (CMC) – Allan Douglas starred with bat and ball as Bermuda inflicted another defeat on the Cayman Islands, while Canada finished the week-long quadrangular ICC Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier Americas final unbeaten after defeating the United States by 15 runs at White Hill Field on Sunday.

All-rounder Douglas, later named Man-of-the-Match, helped bundle out winless Caymans for 114 with figures of five for 18 in 2.2 overs of off-spin and then put the finishing touches to a six-wicket victory with 21 balls to spare by hammering four sixes and three fours in his 28-ball unbeaten 47.

The match saw the return to international duty of 35-year-old Dion Stovell, who suffered a concussion when struck on the head while batting during Cup Match, Bermuda’s premier domestic game, at the start of the month.

Stovell took two for 21 with his off-breaks and was unbeaten on 18, having featured in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 48 with Douglas, who also took three catches in the Cayman innings.

Bermuda went into the game without Sussex all-rounder Delray Rawlins, who flew back to England on Saturday night after leaving the ground early.

“Delray has gone … he has done the job we wanted him to do,” assistant manager Janeiro Tucker said on Saturday night after the side’s eight-wicket defeat against Canada.

Rawlins scored a match-winning 63 in Bermuda’s first-round six-run victory over the US and also hit 49 against Cayman – wins that helped Bermuda book their ticket, along with Canada, to the final qualifier to be held in the United Arab Emirates in October and November ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Left-hander Rawlins, 21, finished with 130 runs, averaging 26, took four wickets at a cost of 96 runs and was the tournament’s top fielder with seven catches.

Canada completed the double over the US on Sunday, beating their neighbours by 15 runs after Man-of-the-Match Ravinderpal Singh, a century-maker earlier in the week, smashed eight sixes and two fours in his 33-ball 67 to underpin his side’s 173 for eight.

The US made a spirited reply, but fell short, closing on 158 for eight.