Ali et al must leave the police force alone

Dear Editor

The GPF is steadily emerging in the new day light of professionalism.

CITIZENS should be very intolerant of politicians who are dishonest with their bold, brazen and shameless lies, always designed to create a personal profile of moral correctness, while pretending to defend what is right in the national interest. This is usually, deceptively allied to attempts at shifting the blame in another direction.

One should not be made to dignify the fraudulent and effluent lies that this Bharrat Jagdeo-foisted presidential candidate seeks to attempt on the nation, masquerading as what he would wish to do for the “men and women in uniform.” Ha, this presidential now awakened from his slumber in these past four years. Ali could not read/sound more ridiculous, as he further indulges in political self-delusion.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is immediate in being one of the institutions that became the victim of political interference that compromised its professionalism. This is well known, as highlighted by two former commissioners of police, except that those who now seek to play ‘honest’ politics by making a deceptive pitch to the “men and women in uniform”, by referring to “political interference” and ” favouritism” in career “path and advancement”, and “operating obsolete equipment”.

This is unbelievable for the sheer audacity of the lies and old PPP/C trick of reverse psychology that is such a well-known blue print of their propaganda delivery.

The fact that must be made clear to Ali is that his party, while in government, and this included himself, had twenty-three years to correct the very issues which his administration had caused to become a part of the GPF’s institutional culture; and now, like a political rip van winkle, has awakened to their obnoxious existence being gradually dismantled. Did Ali and cabinet colleagues ever thought about the effects of his party’s attitude towards the Force in terms of the gradual dissipation of policing standards; destruction of force morale, and of standard operational procedures, and work ethic, that he has SUDDENLY identified and which had been rampant in the GPF DURING HIS PARTY’S GOVERNANCE PERIOD; and the negative impact that such would have caused to a once admired police force which, in its halcyon day, seconded some of its very best officers as police commissioners to some CARICOM island nations. For sure, Ali has not been living in another dimension.

For the PPP/C, police personnel were there to carry out the bidding of the political directorate of the day, IN QUITE AN UNPROFESSIONAL MANNER, which would have caused an almost irreparable damage in relations between itself and communities. Was this Ali party’s government concerned about staff training for professional and academic

development for a better brand of policeman/woman? And was his regime concerned about the inhuman physical working/accommodation conditions that ranks endured at police stations and outposts throughout Guyana, many of which has since 2015 been refurbished, and new ones built? More important is the question, as to what concern did Ali’s government exhibit, as to plummeting morale, and corruption which became pervasive throughout the force during the sojourn of PPP/C governance?

Editor, there are still challenges within the GPF which are to be expected, given the pervasiveness of the plethora of problems that became endemic during the two decades and more of inept PPP/C governance. And rather than Ali trying such deceptions at creating disaffections among the ranks of the GPF, the thoroughly illustrative and efficient account of the change in trajectory path of the country’s main law Enforcement agency, as given by Commissioner James in response to what is a clear case of interference in the GPF, one would realise that Ali is talking piffle – simply indulging in cheap but very dangerous talk that aims at causing dissent. Even the ranks must have realized this BIG ATTEMPT OF ALI’S DECEPTION.

Other complaints, Ali said, “included obsolete equipment, poor working conditions, limited support for their families, a work environment in which political directives are becoming more prevalent, poor salaries and benefits, lack of access to personal development, and limited community support and attention to welfare issues.”

It is evident that the administrative structures now in place, are very significant in purpose for the changes that are intended, and those already achieved. The structures, on closer examination, are those that are found in modern corporate institutions.

The fact of a Human Resource Department in every police division; Group Health Insurance; Mortgage Relief Programme for rank and file; A strategic Planning Unit; Occupational Health and Safety Unit; and a Divisional Complaints Unit, points to a police force that is being designed for optimum results in bringing about a better rank that is able to function in a modern and comfortable environment, and which is also concerned about staff welfare; work performance and rewards for such.

One only has to note the 29 ranks who graduated from the University of Guyana last graduation, from the rank of constable upwards, with diplomas, bachelors and master’s degrees; and the others who are now rushing to avail themselves of the academic opportunities now being offered.

Coupled with the psycho-social development and infrastructure, has been the introduction of modern technology for crime fighting such as DNA facilities for crime forensic analysis; Electronic Data Management System for the storage and management of crime data; and a Police Records Management Information System that serves as a criminal records database. There is even ICT interlinkage with all police divisions and stations.

Add the current Safe City Project, designed to install CCTV cameras around the city, to combat crime, in an effective and timely manner, and Ali and his PPP/C cohorts will realise that the GPF is being gradually removed from its obsolete and stone age existence, into a new era that aims for modern best practices in professional policing. One wonders what Ali can offer “OUR MEN AND WOMEN IN UNFORM” which they have been receiving since this new dispensation, and will continue to receive for becoming better servants of the nation which they serve.

The fact, also, that there are now established social liaison structures such as Community Strategic Action Councils and Social Crime Prevention Projects with Community Relations Officers in every police division, outlines a police force that finally understands that crime-fighting is not about using deadly force; but it is about understanding the many social problems that a society present as challenges to young people, particularly the vulnerable, and which will impact on communities in differing ways; and working closely with those communities’ vulnerable sections with the aim of lessening the occurrence of criminal deviancy. This is the now new police force which Ali’s former government had served to ignore, when it had the opportunity to remake it into a professional institution.

It is the most despicable brand of politician that can be found in any jurisdiction who SHOULD NEVER BE TRUSTED; for the statements they would want the body politic, especially their supporters/followers, to believe.

Not only is it obnoxious, but amounts to ghastly “eye pass”, and disrespect to a nation that would have had the experience of so much of their venalities, while they held office, including the degradations of vital state institutions which they sought to throttle for control to their bidding.

Regards

Earl Hamilton