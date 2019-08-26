1320 Heat successful – GMR&SC

THE Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has deemed its International Drag Race meet a success just twenty-four hours after completion.

According to Committee member, Motilall Deodass, they were able to achieve a successful International event even though the lack of a ferry service kept Suriname away.

“We held a fanatastic day of racing on Sunday and despite two rain breaks, we were able to complete all the races,” Deodass told Chronicle Sport.

“We want to thank Team Trinidad for coming here. The rail car especially brought a lot of fans out for the weekend and we want to say congratulations to them on taking the unlimited class.”

Meanwhile, in spite of setting an unseen 7.9 second time on the strip on Saturday, Andy Bissessar’s Rail Car was not the fastest car on the race day.

In fact, the fastest time of the day came out of the Team Mohamed’s Black GTR (Goliath) with 8.561 though Bissessar did manage to squeeze an 8.584 during one of the runs.

There were also 8.916 and 9.006-second runs by the Mad Dog Supra of Deryck Jaisingh while the fastest bike time of the day came from Micheal Mathurine/Joel Bruce of Trinidad with 9.746.

There is still doubt as to who has the fastest quarter mile machine as the run between the Godzilla GTR of team Mohamed’s Enterprise and the Rail car ended with an inconclusive result; the rail car jumping the light and the GTR breaking before the finish line.

Representing the Trinidad team, Jadgeo ‘Mad Cow’ Seecharran commented, “We definitely love Guyana and we will be back here next year to compete again once we are invited.”

