Children of police officers rewarded with bursaries

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Friday, honoured 159 students who wrote the 2019 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) during their annual bursary award ceremony held at the Police Officers Mess Annex, Eve Leary.

The students are all children of officers within the GPF.

Giving an overview of the Bursary Awards was Deputy Commissioner of Police –Administration, Paul Williams, who said that to qualify for the bursary, students had to have gained at least 400 marks at the national examination.

He said that the bursaries were made possible through several entities including the Finance Department of the GPF, Police Credit Union, Police Consumers Co-op Society and the Guyana Association of Women Police and key external stakeholders.

In addition to the bursaries, each child received a haversack containing school supplies, all donated by Zara Computer Training Centre.

The top eight performers were Dellon Graham, Daniel Lynch, Vaneeta Bissoon, Lutriena Gravesande, Alyann Adolphus, Gabrielle Heywood, Shabiki George and Darshana Raghubir.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, who delivered the feature address, encouraged the students to take advantage of every opportunity that will come their way. “Do not let opportunities go away from you, grab it”, he said.

According to Dr. Hutson, it is timely to celebrate children since they are a fundamental resource, the human capital and he noted that they will have the responsibility to further develop Guyana.

He said that no nation can advance purposefully without education. At this juncture, the CEO recognised the inputs of teachers who spent long hours preparing the children to be successful, the end result being rewarded for their efforts as what occurred on Friday.

Dr. Hutson reminded the parents that the family is the most basic unit of society and parents have a pivotal role to play in the upbringing of children. He said that parents have a role to provide for their children in every way they can.

Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, congratulated the students for their exceptional performance.

He urged parents and guardians to continue to support their children towards achieving their goals.

He said that the children of today are the flowers of humanity and with the foundation that was set with the NGSA performance, children need to build on that with the necessary support.