President Granger attends viewing of late presidential guard

PRESIDENT David Granger on Thursday morning attended the viewing of the body of the late Constable Winston Cooper, former member of the Presidential Guard, at the Lyken Funeral Parlour.

President Granger had called for an inquiry into the death of Constable 2045 Cooper, during a visit to his East Ruimveldt, Georgetown home after learning of his death on August 14, 2019.

He empathised with Cooper’s grieving mother, Loraine Peters and other relatives.

The 32-year-old presidential guard died after a few weeks of hospitalisation.

He was found unconscious opposite the National Gymnasium by first responders of the Guyana Fire Service on July 1, 2019 and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.