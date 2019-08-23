GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League |Dartmouth Dominators trounce Good Hope

FIVE different players inked their names on the score sheet when Dartmouth Dominators defeated Good Hope 5-1 at the New Opportunity Corps ground, as the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League continued on the Essequibo Coast.

Good Hope Football Club took the initial lead on 10 minutes through a Tyrice David strike but that only aroused the Dartmouth Dominators lads who were in a destructive mood thereafter, banging in five unanswered goals.

Martin Garraway equalised for Dartmouth Dominators in the 25th minute. Ridley Williams (55), Michael Boston (60), Tyquan Brummell (75) and Kerstyn Gonsalves in the 85th minute scored to consolidate their club’s hold on the match and yo ensure they walked away with full points.

On Wednesday at the same venue, Henrietta United Football Club trounced FC Castle, 12–2.