CJIA official on sexual assault charges

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Andre Kellman, appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday on sexual assault charges.

The 54-year-old man appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

According to the particulars of the offence, on July 30, 2018, at the CJIA, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, Kellman sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman by kissing her without her consent.

The matter was reported to the airport’s management, however, since she was not satisfied with that entity’s handling of the matter, the victim reported the matter to the police.

Acting on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP),the man was charged.

He was released on $70,000 bail. He will make his next court appearance on August 27,2019.