AR Printery golf on this weekend

AR Printery, long-time supporters and sponsors of the LGC, has committed to hosting a full weekend of tournament play to welcome back golfers after a few weeks layoff.

Managing Director of the company, Ramroop ‘Cecil’ Jiwanram recently announced his presidential bid to contest the national elections with the Guyana United Democratic (GUD) Party and says that the development of sports is a key factor in Guyana’s growth.

The dynamic print company, which is one of the largest in the country, is a staunch supporter of both golf and motor racing and will have their authorised race cars on display at the upcoming Guyana Open, scheduled for October 25-27.

Jiwanram stated, “We are always happy to support the president of the LGC, Aleem Hussain, and the club since we count on his support in our other ventures. This year we wanted to do something extra for the LGC and decided that supporting two tournaments was the way to go “.

AR Printery is located in Belair and provides top quality printing and design for every need, no matter how big or small. For more information on their services, feel free to contact them at arprintery@gmail.com or 603-1250.

The tournaments will be two one-day individual events starting today at 12:30hrs and continuing tomorrow at 20:30hrs.

Prizes for the top three finishers in the 0-14 and 15-36 categories, along with nearest to pin and longest drive will be awarded on both days.

After a few weeks of non-tournament activity, the sponsor hopes that its commitment to the LGC and the game of golf will be met with enthusiasm by the golfers and a large turnout is expected.

Members of the public are invited to show up and spectate and learn about the game with lessons and equipment being provided at no cost.

With the MACORP-sponsored lighted driving range close to completion, persons of any skill level will be able to participate in the sport as it continues to attract national attention.

For more information on the game, LGC or activities you may visit them at Lusignan Golf Club on Facebook or call 220-5660.