Two wrongs don’t make a right: the story of Irfaan Ali

Dear Editor,

I am writing in response to the letter published in Kaieteur News on August 21, titled, “Mr. Ali would right all the wrongs”. I would like to first start with the old adage, two wrongs don’t make a right, and certainly Irfaan Ali’s 19 wrongs don’t make a right.

The argument that any wrongs might be righted under an Irfaan Ali led government is pure and laughable PPP fiction and fantasy. Let us not forget that Mr Ali is facing 19 criminal charges for fraud, for cheating the people of Guyana out of substantial sums of money. The suggestion that a man facing that many criminal charges is going to address the issue of crime is simply not believable. The only change would be to undo the considerable progress that has been made under the David Granger led APNU-AFC government, to combat serious crime. We have in fact witnessed a 30 per cent drop in serious crime under this government.

This is the kind of progress that makes a difference to people’s lives. This means that fewer women are suffering the horrors of rape, less families mourning the loss of a father or brother to murderous gangs and ‘narco’-traders and fewer parents living in fear of losing their children to violence and drugs. If anything, putting Irfaan Ali forward as Presidential candidate is a clear indication of the PPP’s commitment to criminality at the highest levels and a sure signal that the PPP have not changed. In 23 years they oversaw a rise in violent crime that left families broken and people afraid to walk the streets, while Guyana was transformed into a ‘narco’-state. Thankfully we have moved on from those dark times and our country is finally moving in the right direction.

Regards

Earl Hamilton