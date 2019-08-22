Nabaclis woman fatally stabbed during domestic dispute

POLICE are investigating the death of a 44-year-old woman who was allegedly stabbed by her husband at Nabaclis Sideline dam, East Coast Demerara on Wednesday.

Dead is Vinnette Headley-James, a vendor and mother of three. The woman’s husband, Sherlock James, 45, who allegedly stabbed himself following the incident, is hospitalised under police guard.

Reports are that around midday on Wednesday, James attacked his wife and stabbed her in the neck and on the chin. She later succumbed to her wounds while her husband fled the scene. Later, he was arrested by police after he attempted to take his own life by inflicting stab wounds about his body.

Reports are that the man, who is a miner, works in the hinterland and would spend long periods there. It was alleged that the man suspected his wife was having another relationship and, on August 18, 2019, the two had an argument.

The man assaulted his wife and left their home.

The man returned to the house on Wednesday and the couple’s eldest daughter related that her mother placed her father’s clothing in their yard as they argued. The assailant warned his wife not to commit the act even as he threatened to kill her.

However, the woman continued to place the man’s clothing in their yard. He then angrily ventured into their home and grabbed a knife and stabbed his wife.

The victim was rushed to the CC Nicholson Hospital at Nabaclis where she died while receiving treatment. The assailant was found aback the scene of the crime with a wound to the neck which he allegedly inflicted on himself.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is being treated for the injury.

Investigations are ongoing.