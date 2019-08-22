Minister Patterson answers, calls out Juan Edghill

Dear Comrade Juan A. Edghill,

Thank you for your warm welcome, to say that I have missed your usual warm fraternal greetings would be a gross understatement.

I note in the post below you made several statements. I will take the liberty of offering some responses:

• 188MW natural gas plant – yes there are feasibilities studies.

• GCAA HQ – funding is to be from their revenues with support from the government – all to be done via public procurement.

• Funding for Trip to Macau – refund has been made, the AG can verify when that agency is audited.

• Durban Park Audit – MoPI has provided the Auditor General with ALL requested information relating to our involvement in this project.

• CJIA – the cost is the same as per the contract that YOUR government signed 14 days before the general elections in 2011.

• Demerara Habour Bridge Feasibility Study – this was fully investigated by SOCU, whose findings were – “no misuse of funds, no evidence that a criminal offence was committed and no evidence of any collusion between Lievense CSO and staff of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.”

• Virgin Atlantic Airlines – I confirm once again that discussions were held.

• Rice Production – according to the GRDB, rice production is poised to exceed 600,000 MT this year – the proof of the pudding is in the eating.

As you broached the subject of feasibilities studies and parliamentary oversight, I would be eternally grateful if you can inform the public, as well as provide copies of the feasibility studies for the following projects done under your government: –

• CJIA Expansion Project

• Skeldon Sugar Factory

• Fibre Optic Cable to Lethem

• Amaila Falls Access Road

• Marriott Hotel

• Pradoville II

• High Street Office Complex

• Berbice River Crossing

• Chinese Ferries (both)

• GPL Vreed-en-hoop Power Plant

• Submarine cable under the Demerara River

There is a saying “YOU SHOW ME YOURS AND I WILL SHOW YOU MINE” – thus I am willing to meet at very short notice, in any public space, to produce my reports, provided of course, you are willing to do likewise and produce the above requested reports.

One other thing – please also produce the missing certificates for your Presidential Candidate.

Yours truly,

David A. Patterson MP

Minister of Public Infrastructure