AG distributes “DAVID G” backpacks to East Coast students

ATTORNEY-GENERAL and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC and his team, on Tuesday, distributed a number of “David G” branded backpacks to primary school students residing along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) corridor.

The distribution of bags to school-aged children residing in the villages of Belfield, Victoria, Golden Grove, Nabaclis, Haslington and Enmore was made weeks ahead of the commencement of the new academic year.

According to a release from the Legal Affairs Ministry, the distribution exercise conducted at the Golden Grove Community Centre, saw scores of pupils receiving backpacks. Attorney- General Williams was assisted by the Regional Chairman, Regional Democratic Council, Region Four (4), Genevieve Allen and People’s National Congress/Reform stalwart, Ernest Elliott.

Attorney-General Williams, according to the press statement, told the pupils present that the backpacks were gifts from no other than President Granger, while noting that education is the topmost priority of the administration.

“The distribution of backpacks complements President David Granger’s Five Bs initiative, aimed at providing boats, buses, bicycles, books and breakfast to school children,” the ministry detailed while adding that the Five Bs initiative has alleviated some of the hardships previously faced by parents and students, and saved them much-needed monies.

Minister Williams and team are expected to conduct several similar exercises in other villages in his constituency along the East Coast of Demerara throughout this week.