When does it end with persons using sports arenas to protest?

Dear Editor

In a democratic society, I do support freedom of speech and a right to protest, but there is a time and place for everything.

I grew up with American television to my disposal and became a sports fanatic in many disciplines and my journey will end loving the Olympic Games.

Unfortunately I wasn’t gifted with any sports talent competitive wise, but it has always been a joy for me to witness talented human beings worldwide all competing in one arena, the unity among nations, and the new addition for refugee athletes to have an opportunity to compete under the White Olympic Flag or persons who are stateless.

I will never support any government of the day to boycott any Olympic Games or any other International Sports event. The same applies to anyone using the sports arena/podium to showcase any act of protest. A podium at any sports arena or venue is not the place for anyone to use for any type of protest.

Two American Athletes at the just concluded 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru used the podium to protest their cause and it was disgusting and disgraceful. I wish if there was a penalty attach to such conduct of athletes.

American President Donald Trump is currently one of the most hated human being on earth for many reasons and as much as I am not too much of a big fan of his, he makes me laugh with his eccentric behaviour and I have always said he is mentally un-stabled and needs urgent medical help.

No one seems to be taking me serious on this situation.A podium is not the place to exercise any protest against the gentleman. Perhaps Sports Guyana should seriously consider addressing this situation before we have to witness athletes taking a similar route and using the sports arenas/podium to protest any cause. In layman terms, don’t ever entertain such behaviour.

Regards

Trevor Pemberton