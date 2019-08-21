Domestic Airways director on several charges related to pilot’s death

The Director of Domestic Airways Inc., Orlando Charles appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on four charges in relation to the death of Pilot Randy Liverpool, who died during a plane crash at Eteringbang, Region Seven several months ago.

The four charges were brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan following an investigation by the Ministry of Social Protection’s Occupational Safety and Health (OS&H) Department.

On February 21, 2019, Captain Liverpool died when the Cessna 206 he was flying crashed at Eteringbang near the Venezuelan border.

The aircraft was shuttling at the time and was seen flying at a low altitude before falling into the jungle below.

Particulars of the first charge states that, between February 20, 2019, and February 25, 2019, at Georgetown, Charles being the employer of Liverpool, failed to keep a register of accidents, as required by law.The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Particulars of the second charge states that between February 20, 2019, and February 25, 2019, at Georgetown, Charles failed to give written notice of an accident arising out of the death of Liverpool. He confessed to the charge and was fined $25,000.

The third charge alleged that, between February 20, 2019, and March 20, 2019, Charles failed to make an application to the Chief Officer of the OS&H within 30 days s per procedure. Charles pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $50,000.

The fourth charge alleged that between February 20, 2019, and February 25, 2019, at Georgetown, Charles failed to provide to OS&H Officer, Dwain Vyfhuis, information in relation to the accident which led to the death of Liverpool.

Charles confessed to that charge and will return to court on Thursday, August 22, 2019 for sentencing.

In addressing the court, the defendant explained that he was not aware of the OS&H unit since, he noted, the aviation industry is strictly regulated by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and that he acquired a license from that body to operate.

Charles stressed that he has been a pilot for the past 18 years and is new to aviation management.

He explained that that the GCAA is currently conducting their own investigation in the matter and he was advised not to give any information to the media or any industry.

This, he stressed, prevented him from providing information in relation to the accident to OS&H Officer, Dwain Vyfhuis.