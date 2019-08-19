Moruca man beaten to death

POLICE are investigating the murder of Oswald Henry who was beaten to death, following an argument at the Kumaka Water Front on Saturday.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force, Henry, who resided in Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini), was imbibing with the 20-year-old suspect at a shop when an argument of unknown nature broke out between them around 21:00hrs.

Police said the suspect armed himself with a piece of wood and dealt several lashes to the victim’s head. Henry fell unconscious after receiving the lashes and the suspect fled the scene.

Persons picked up the victim and took him to the Kumaka District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the mortuary awaiting post-mortem. Police have launched a man hunt to find the suspect.