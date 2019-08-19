Dominion Enterprise distributes bursaries to West Ruimveldt youths

FORMER national table tennis player and managing director of Dominion Enterprise, Dwayne Munroe, has distributed bursaries to youths of West Ruimveldt geared at assisting in their educational development.

Hundreds of youths in the West Ruimveldt and Sophia community have, over the years, benefitted from the generosity of Dominion Enterprise.

In an invited comment, Monroe said he believes that to confront challenges youths face in their communities, greater investment in education is needed.

The good gesture is also part of Dominion Enterprise’s social corporate responsibility.

“Dominion Enterprise will continue to invest in the education of the youths of Guyana because we firmly believe there is no greater investment in Guyana that yields the greatest return, than an investment in the education of our youths.”

Munroe, in a simple ceremony, told the youths that education is the most powerful weapon they can use to make positive changes in today’s society and encouraged them to develop a passion for learning.

This year, recipients included youths who would have written the National Grade Six Examinations, the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and attending the University of Guyana. The recipients would have received electronic tablets and backpacks, along with the necessary school supplies to equip them for the new school year.

The University of Guyana students received monetary assistance toward their university tuition.