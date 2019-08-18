Tucber Park CC hits 50 in first Cricket Camp

By Colin Bynoe Jr.

THE inaugural Tucber Park Cricket Club 2019 Cricket Camp came to an end last Saturday with a simple Certificate of Participation/Medal ceremony at the Berbice High School Auditorium.

The first event of its kind for the Tucber Park CC attracted 50 participants ages 10-19 that included five females, all from the New Amsterdam/Canje area.

The much-talked about cricket camp, which commenced on the 13th August, was held at the Berbice High School ground.

The session was coordinated by former National Youth Player Anthony D Andrade who had full support from an elite group of CWI coaches, including Julian Moore, CWI Level 3 Coach and Tremayne Smartt, CWI Level 2 Coach. Special sessions were done by Coach Michael Hyles and Territorial Development Officer (TDO) Colin Stuart.

The five-day cricket camp served to impart the basic of the game (batting, bowling,fielding) with many hands on demonstration done while mini lectures were carried out to reinforce what was displayed.

In addition, the 50 young minds were schooled on various social and psychological issues which are prevalent in our society today.

At the conclusion of the camp, medals and certificates were presented to 50 energetic participants. The coordinators selected top performers throughout the five-day camp which includes:

Daniel Narsiah- Best Batsman Under 18

Jevaugn Conway- Best Bowler Under 18

Kevin Kisten- Best Batsman Under 15

Delon Hendore- Best Bowler Under 15

Justin Meghu- Best Fielder

Abdulla Ibn- Most Promising Male

Shenia Simon- Most Promising Female

Ismael Ramsammy- Most Discipline

The Tucber Park Cricket Club expressed gratitude to its many sponsors such as Jumbo Jet, Sweet Lips Disco, Fitness 53, Caribbean Nations Group, Trophy Stall, 10th Street, Fordy’s Snackette, Spready’s Snackette, De People Pawn shop, Big B Resturant, RHTY&SC, the Berbice Cricket Board, among others.