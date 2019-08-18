Government has commenced sugar’s modernisation process

PLEASE accommodate a response to Jamil Changlee’s “With the coming of oil, the sugar industry could be saved”, Guyana Chronicle of August 13, 2019.

Though Changlee, as is his democratic right, seems to have referred to Dr Leslie Ramsammy’s letter as his base for his own missive, it is my unhesitant conclusion that neither Ramsammy nor any of his political party colleagues, has any moral authority to ever pronounce on the socio-economic effects of the decision to close some of the sugar estates for the purpose of re-positioning the once mighty industrial economic giant. Their clear responsibility of reckless management, and refusal to acknowledge same, in addition to seeking to transpose the blame for the industry’s demise, has defined their understanding of truth and honesty.

I hasten to say that perhaps, without informing the thousands of workers then, the PPP/C government had begun downsizing the industry with the closure of the LBI and Diamond Sugar Estates. One wonders where were the voices of protest at that time? What about Changlee’s?

Of course, Changlee, as a concerned Guyanese, is not recalled as ever having publicly stated his concern at that material time, or thereafter.

Maybe it is apt that there be a reminder to all those who have sought to ridicule and even crucify the government for its decision of downsizing the industry’s operations, that the World Bank, in 2008 had recommended that the Wales Sugar Estate be closed, because its operations were no longer sustainable for economic viability.

Editor, I stand corrected by stating that such a recommendation was never publicized; at least not in the media, nor implemented for reasons which were political, given the severe fallout that such a decision would have caused the then PPP/C regime. Though it may seem to be rehashing past events, it is useful, as a reminder to those like Changlee who from the sentiments of his letter, still hold the view that the entire GuySuCo operations ought to have continued as is, with taxpayers’ money still being poured down its unproductive chimneys. How could such have been fair to the taxpayers of this nation? One further wonders whether Changlee, in his wisdom, would have continued a business that had become debt- ridden and financially unsustainable.

Yes, one must agree that since sugar is part of the nation’s historical socio-economic political DNA (beginning with the unrewarded contributions of the thousands who laboured beneath the rays of the burning sun, enduring daily lashes, and who died under the cruel whip), an industry that would have contributed so much to the national coffers, and would have made so many thousands of Guyanese, who they are today, that it deserves to be revived.

Changlee should be aware that this is what government is currently doing; and from all accounts, it is no simple task, as it is about an industry that had been allowed to dissipate to the point of disrepair; no return. Although there will be oil money, as Changlee has envisaged, quite rightly, it has to be invested in every social sphere there is, bringing about even development to all of its people. It is about wisely developing every sector in an entire nation.

Having said this, has Changlee ever given thought to the fact that the heartland of the sugar industry, East Berbice-Corentyne, should have ever since metamorphosed from a mainly mono-industrial community environment to one that should have been better industrialised, given its vast potential for agro-processing and other industries? This County is much too rich in economic potential for it to have been kept in the ‘one -crop’ category of communities. This could have been significantly changed during the long sojourn of PPP/C governance, given the billions at its disposal.

Wisdom should dictate that revenues from oil production not only be channeled into reviving the sugar industry, but also modernise its entire productive capacity into other products areas interlinked with the modernisation process of the region. This, one wagers, should remove the possibility of any such economic debacle such as what has befallen many sugar workers from the region, especially. Gone should be the days when most of a region’s workforce are kept confined to a single industry for the purposes of political control. Mr Changlee, I think, you can think on this!

Regards,

Earl Hamilton